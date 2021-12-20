Yoon vows to double war veterans' allowances
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- Yoon Suk-yeol, the presidential candidate of the main opposition People Power Party, on Monday vowed to double war veterans' allowances and improve welfare for service members as he targeted military voters ahead of the March 9 election.
"I will improve disability criteria so that veterans who sacrificed themselves for the country do not feel disappointed," Yoon said in a Facebook post, referring to veterans of the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
Yoon added that he will reform the allowance payment system for occupational military officers and enhance their residential and educational environments.
Yoon also pledged to raise monthly wage and offer insurance programs for conscripted soldiers.
"We need a military service innovation," he said. "I will make our community to pay back their devotion with proper compensation."
Later in the day, Yoon paid a visit to the 3rd Infantry Division in Cheorwon, 88 kilometers north of Seoul, during which he encouraged soldiers and reiterated his pledge of improving their barrack life.
