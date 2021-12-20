KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Hyosung 100,000 DN 1,000
LOTTE Fine Chem 75,300 DN 2,100
LotteChilsung 129,500 DN 500
SGBC 74,100 DN 2,400
POSCO CHEMICAL 142,500 DN 3,000
Nongshim 315,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAI STEEL 42,550 DN 1,700
BoryungPharm 15,150 DN 300
GCH Corp 26,950 DN 800
Shinsegae 240,500 DN 3,500
LOTTE 30,650 DN 700
KCC 306,500 DN 9,000
SKBP 98,900 DN 1,600
AmoreG 45,000 DN 800
HyundaiMtr 205,000 DN 4,500
ORION Holdings 16,250 DN 150
NEXENTIRE 6,780 DN 150
CHONGKUNDANG 116,500 DN 2,500
DB HiTek 69,000 DN 800
Hanwha 31,550 DN 950
SK hynix 120,500 DN 1,500
CJ 84,700 DN 2,000
Youngpoong 655,000 DN 7,000
HyundaiEng&Const 46,300 DN 1,500
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,150 DN 50
SamsungF&MIns 214,000 DN 1,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,950 DN 150
Kogas 37,450 DN 1,500
KIA CORP. 82,900 DN 1,700
HANKOOK & COMPANY 15,600 UP 50
KAL 28,700 DN 500
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,400 UP 60
LG Corp. 81,000 DN 1,300
Daewoong 31,650 DN 250
TaekwangInd 973,000 DN 2,000
BukwangPharm 12,900 DN 450
ILJIN MATERIALS 122,000 UP 2,500
SSANGYONGCNE 7,840 DN 90
LX INT 26,100 DN 300
DongkukStlMill 15,900 DN 450
