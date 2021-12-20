KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
TaihanElecWire 1,785 DN 30
Hyundai M&F INS 24,650 DN 550
Daesang 23,200 DN 250
SKNetworks 4,975 DN 45
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 98,900 DN 1,100
ShinhanGroup 37,900 DN 500
HITEJINRO 29,750 DN 100
Yuhan 65,100 DN 500
SLCORP 28,400 DN 1,150
CJ LOGISTICS 130,000 DN 3,500
DOOSAN 123,500 UP 3,000
DL 63,300 DN 1,200
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,310 DN 70
POSCO 280,500 DN 11,500
DB INSURANCE 59,000 DN 1,300
SamsungElec 77,100 DN 900
NHIS 13,350 DN 100
DongwonInd 221,500 DN 2,500
SK Discovery 47,800 DN 850
LS 53,000 DN 500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES91900 UP400
GC Corp 228,500 DN 500
GS E&C 41,100 DN 750
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 654,000 DN 26,000
KPIC 195,000 DN 5,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 8,970 DN 180
SKC 172,500 DN 3,500
COSMAX 88,100 DN 12,900
KEPCO E&C 98,700 UP 7,800
GS Retail 30,450 DN 450
Ottogi 462,000 DN 3,000
MERITZ SECU 5,230 UP 20
HtlShilla 75,200 DN 1,600
Hanmi Science 55,700 DN 1,100
SamsungElecMech 174,500 DN 5,000
Hanssem 99,300 DN 3,700
KSOE 95,100 DN 4,600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,500 DN 900
MS IND 28,700 UP 150
IS DONGSEO 43,450 UP 150
(MORE)
-
