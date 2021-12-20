Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3

All News 15:44 December 20, 2021

OCI 107,000 DN 2,500
S-Oil 86,800 DN 2,000
LS ELECTRIC 53,600 DN 700
LG Innotek 317,000 DN 9,500
KorZinc 520,000 DN 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 229,500 DN 5,000
HMM 28,000 DN 800
SamsungHvyInd 5,580 DN 170
HYUNDAI WIA 75,500 DN 1,900
KumhoPetrochem 182,500 DN 4,000
Mobis 241,000 DN 5,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 46,000 DN 1,150
S-1 74,200 DN 1,100
ZINUS 75,800 DN 2,100
HyundaiMipoDock 70,700 DN 2,800
Hanchem 296,500 DN 4,000
SamsungSecu 49,350 DN 950
KG DONGBU STL 10,850 DN 150
KEPCO 21,200 DN 550
IBK 11,100 DN 150
DWS 51,800 DN 200
SKTelecom 61,000 UP 100
SNT MOTIV 44,050 DN 2,100
HyundaiElev 40,350 DN 950
SAMSUNG SDS 158,000 DN 2,000
KOREA AEROSPACE 29,700 DN 300
KUMHOTIRE 4,290 DN 105
Hanon Systems 13,400 DN 150
SK 262,500 DN 1,500
ShinpoongPharm 33,350 UP 150
Handsome 35,050 DN 1,200
Asiana Airlines 19,100 DN 800
COWAY 75,500 DN 600
LOTTE SHOPPING 88,500 DN 1,400
PanOcean 5,530 DN 160
SAMSUNG CARD 34,600 DN 350
HDSINFRA 7,230 DN 260
CheilWorldwide 22,600 DN 250
KT 31,950 DN 400
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL145000 DN1500
(MORE)

