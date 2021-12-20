KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE TOUR 16,150 DN 250
LG Uplus 14,250 DN 200
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,000 DN 1,300
DONGSUH 30,250 DN 600
KT&G 85,000 UP 200
DHICO 21,800 UP 100
Doosanfc 52,000 DN 500
LG Display 22,100 DN 200
Kangwonland 23,500 DN 650
NAVER 373,000 DN 11,500
Kakao 113,000 DN 4,500
SAMSUNG C&T 114,500 DN 3,500
NCsoft 655,000 DN 15,000
KIWOOM 107,000 DN 2,500
SamsungEng 22,950 DN 500
DSME 23,250 DN 850
DWEC 5,850 DN 200
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 21,550 DN 150
CJ CheilJedang 398,000 DN 4,500
DongwonF&B 191,500 DN 2,000
KEPCO KPS 40,200 UP 250
LGH&H 1,120,000 DN 22,000
LGCHEM 656,000 DN 41,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 64,600 DN 400
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,200 DN 600
LGELECTRONICS 125,500 DN 4,000
Celltrion 206,000 DN 1,000
Huchems 23,800 UP 100
DAEWOONG PHARM 147,500 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 73,600 DN 1,100
KIH 84,300 DN 1,800
GS 40,500 DN 750
CJ CGV 23,750 DN 750
LIG Nex1 61,100 DN 3,200
Fila Holdings 34,800 DN 1,150
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 164,500 DN 6,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,050 DN 800
HANWHA LIFE 3,060 DN 60
AMOREPACIFIC 176,500 DN 3,000
FOOSUNG 20,350 UP 50
