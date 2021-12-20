Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

December 20, 2021

SK Innovation 218,000 DN 12,000
POONGSAN 30,450 DN 850
KBFinancialGroup 56,800 DN 1,600
Hansae 21,350 UP 100
Youngone Corp 43,850 DN 900
CSWIND 63,600 DN 1,200
GKL 12,350 DN 150
KOLON IND 72,500 DN 2,000
HanmiPharm 278,000 DN 3,000
Meritz Financial 36,750 UP 1,000
BNK Financial Group 8,800 DN 150
emart 153,000 DN 3,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY396 00 DN450
KOLMAR KOREA 40,350 DN 700
PIAM 50,700 DN 1,000
HANJINKAL 62,400 DN 1,600
DoubleUGames 55,900 DN 800
CUCKOO 19,350 UP 150
MANDO 57,900 DN 1,400
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 935,000 DN 20,000
Doosan Bobcat 39,150 DN 2,550
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,000 UP 100
Netmarble 121,500 UP 3,500
KRAFTON 471,000 DN 23,500
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S57300 DN800
ORION 110,000 0
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,350 DN 200
BGF Retail 148,000 DN 3,500
SKCHEM 157,000 DN 4,000
HDC-OP 23,400 DN 750
HYOSUNG TNC 538,000 DN 34,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 631,000 DN 19,000
SKBS 274,000 UP 4,000
WooriFinancialGroup 13,300 DN 250
KakaoBank 62,300 DN 1,600
HYBE 325,000 DN 6,000
SK ie technology 165,500 DN 6,000
DL E&C 123,500 DN 1,500
kakaopay 172,500 DN 4,500
SKSQUARE 58,400 UP 1,400
(END)

