KT Wiz re-sign free agent catcher Jang Sung-woo
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- The 2021 Korean Series champions KT Wiz announced Monday they have retained in-house free agent Jang Sung-woo.
The Wiz said the 31-year-old catcher agreed to a four-year deal that could pay him as much as 4.2 billion won (US$3.5 million). Jang will earn 2 billion won in total salary and 1.8 billion won in signing bonus. He can make up to 400 million won in incentives.
Jang batted .231 with a career-high 14 home runs in 127 games this year while helping the Wiz's pitching staff post a 3.67 ERA, the second-lowest mark in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO). The Wiz also ranked in the top three in fewest hits allowed, strikeouts, opponents' batting average, and walks and hits per innings pitched,
In the Wiz's four-game sweep of the Doosan Bears in the Korean Series, Jang started all four games and batted 4-for-16 with four RBIs.
Jang made his KBO debut with the Lotte Giants in 2009 but was traded to the Wiz in 2015. He has been the Wiz's everyday catcher since then.
The Wiz have two more free agents left unsigned: starting third baseman Hwang Jae-gyun and backup catcher Hur Do-hwan.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ex-BTOB member released after his prison term on drug conviction commuted
-
Kim Yo-jong, sister of N. Korean leader, believed to have been promoted
-
S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
BTS tops Billboard's digital sales chart for record 46th time
-
(LEAD) 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
-
Vaccine pass system malfunctions for 2nd day despite addition of emergency servers
-
New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
-
(Yearender) Presidential race kicks off but winner remains elusive
-
(2nd LD) 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
-
(LEAD) S. Korea aims to submit application to join CPTPP during Moon presidency: finance minister
-
Kim Yo-jong, sister of N. Korean leader, believed to have been promoted
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases below 6,000 for 1st time in 6 days, critical cases at just under 1,000
-
Schools in capital area to resume remote learning over hike in coronavirus
-
(6th LD) New COVID-19 cases below 7,000 for 1st time in five days, critical cases at fresh high
-
Edison reaches agreement on lower acquisition price for SsangYong