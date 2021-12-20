Daegu FC not bringing back coach after record-setting season
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- Daegu FC announced Monday they have parted ways with head coach Lee Byung-geun after the most successful season in club history.
In a statement, the K League 1 club said the two sides "mutually agreed" not to extend Lee's contract.
Lee joined Daegu's staff as the top assistant in 2019, and was named their caretaker boss prior to the 2020 season after then-head coach, Andre Luiz Alves Santos from Brazil, failed to ink a new deal.
Lee guided Daegu to a fifth-place finish in 2020 and was promoted to the full-time position in November that year.
Daegu performed even better in 2021. They finished in third place, their best performance in the top flight, and secured a playoff berth at next year's Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League.
And at this year's AFC Champions League, Daegu made it to the round of 16, their first trip to the knockout stage of the annual continental competition.
Daegu also finished runners-up to Jeonnam Dragons at the FA Cup earlier this month.
For the past two seasons, Daegu posted 34 wins, 18 draws and 27 losses in all competitions on Lee's watch.
Through the club, Lee thanked Daegu's supporters and players for a memorable two-year stint as the club's head coach.
"I was able to grow during my time at Daegu, and I am happy to be able to leave the club with a smile on my face," Lee said. "I'll be rooting for Daegu to keep playing well next year."
