Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Krafton invests US$5 mln in Indian dating app 'FRND'

All News 16:20 December 20, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- Krafton Inc., the South Korean gaming giant behind the global smash hit "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" (PUBG), said Monday that it has invested US$5 million in the Indian dating app FRND.

The investment into FRND is part of a Series A round of funding worth $6.5 million that includes other investors, such as India Quotient and Elevation Capital, the company said.

A Series A round of financing is the first round of financing that a startup receives from a venture capital firm.

FRND is a dating app that allows users to connect with each other through one-on-one voice chat while playing games. It currently provides services in 10 Indian languages and plans to expand to more languages through the investment, according to Krafton.

FRND's corporate logo is shown in this undated image provided by Krafton Inc. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!