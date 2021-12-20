S. Korean Bond Yields on Dec. 20, 2021
All News 16:30 December 20, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.271 1.276 -0.5
2-year TB 1.658 1.685 -2.7
3-year TB 1.740 1.767 -2.7
10-year TB 2.107 2.153 -4.6
2-year MSB 1.660 1.676 -1.6
3-year CB (AA-) 2.372 2.398 -2.6
91-day CD 1.270 1.270 0.0
