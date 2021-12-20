245 S. Korean firms subject to global minimum corporate rate scheme: ministry
SEOUL, Dec. 20 (Yonhap) -- A total of 245 South Korean companies are expected to be affected by a new global agreement on a minimum corporate rate, the finance ministry said Monday.
The ministry unveiled details of the Pillar 2 of the Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (BEPS) approved by 136 countries earlier this year.
The regime called for a minimum corporate tax of 15 percent for multinational enterprises with annual revenue exceeding 750 million euros.
The program, designed to prevent multinational businesses from dodging taxes, is scheduled to take effect in 2023.
The ministry projected 245 South Korean companies are expected to be subject to the rule.
The ministry said it aims to revise tax codes next year after conducting related research in the first half of the year.
Under another rule, dubbed Pillar 1, multinational firms with global sales of more than 20 billion euros and profitability of at least 10 percent will need to pay 25 percent of their profits in excess of a margin of 10 percent to markets where they have business activities and earn money.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ex-BTOB member released after his prison term on drug conviction commuted
-
Kim Yo-jong, sister of N. Korean leader, believed to have been promoted
-
S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
BTS tops Billboard's digital sales chart for record 46th time
-
(LEAD) 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
-
Vaccine pass system malfunctions for 2nd day despite addition of emergency servers
-
New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
-
(Yearender) Presidential race kicks off but winner remains elusive
-
(2nd LD) 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
-
(LEAD) S. Korea aims to submit application to join CPTPP during Moon presidency: finance minister
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases below 6,000 for 1st time in 6 days, critical cases at just under 1,000
-
S. Korean gov't cautious on possible change in political status of N. Korean leader's sister
-
2 equestrian horses caught on Incheon overpass after being loose for hours
-
(6th LD) New COVID-19 cases below 7,000 for 1st time in five days, critical cases at fresh high
-
Schools in capital area to resume remote learning over hike in coronavirus