Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All News 07:03 December 21, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 21.

Korean-language dailies
-- S. Korea to mobilize all available public medical resources for treatment of serious COVID-19 patients (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea forecast to have 'war with inflation' next year, freezes electricity price for Q1 (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling party, gov't mulls freezing real estate holding tax ahead of presidential election (Donga Ilbo)
-- Lee says will ease real estate sales tax on multiple home owners after election if Cheong Wa Dae doesn't now (Seoul Shinmun)
-- One-time freeze on real estate holding tax that only targets votes (Segye Times)
-- Ruling party, gov't delays increasing real estate holding tax, public utility prices to win presidential election (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Tax cut and electricity price freeze: policies only targeting presidential election (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ruing party, gov't uses tax cut gimmick ahead of presidential election (Hankyoreh)
-- Lee Jae-myung's pledges to not raise taxes next year for presidential election votes (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Ruling party says will use this year's prices to calculate next year's real estate holding tax, a gimmick ahead of presidential election (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Ruling party, gov't to freeze real estate holding tax for next year in weird one-year tax pledge (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- 4.0 percent growth is projected for 2021 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea seeks economic normalization next year via tourism boost, new tech (Korea Herald)
-- Toughened distancing rules cause conflicts at restaurants, cafes (Korea Times)
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#headlines
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!