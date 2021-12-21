(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Dec. 21)

Moon has so far included thuggish protesters in his special pardons. In 2019 and 2020, for example, participants in rallies against the American beef import, the Thaad deployment, the Sewol ferry sinking, and the Korea-Japan agreement on the compensation for Japanese wartime sexual slaves were granted special pardons. A former ruling Democratic Party (DP) lawmaker and former Seoul education chief also were pardoned for their ungrounded allegations and violation of the Political Fund Act, respectively, not to mention a former chairman of the KCTU despite his orchestration of violent protests against the government. The opposition People Power Party (PPP) has often attacked the Blue House for pardoning people for political purposes.