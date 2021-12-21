Today in Korean history
Dec. 22
1145 -- "Samguksagi," a history book about the three kingdoms that reigned over the Korean Peninsula from 57 B.C. to A.D. 668, is published by royal scholars, including Kim Bu-hik, at the instruction of King Injong of the Goryeo Dynasty (918-1392).
1902 -- A group of 121 Koreans leaves the port of Incheon to emigrate to Hawaii. They were the first Korean immigrants of the island republic, which would later be annexed to the United States, and part of some 7,800 Koreans who settled there, mostly as workers on sugarcane plantations, from 1902 to 1905.
1977 -- South Korea's exports surpass the US$10 billion mark for the first time.
1992 -- South Korea establishes diplomatic relations with Vietnam.
1999 -- A Korean Air cargo plane crashes on takeoff from Stansted Airport, outside London, killing its four crew members.
2000 -- Kookmin Bank and the Housing and Commercial Bank agree to merge, creating the nation's largest commercial bank.
2012 -- The top leaders of China, Japan and Russia congratulate South Korean President-elect Park Geun-hye on her election victory.
2015 -- South Korea and China hold their first talks in seven years on resolving a dispute over their overlapping exclusive economic zones. The two countries have long been at odds over the ownership of Ieodo, a submerged reef controlled by Seoul. Ieodo, which lies 149 kilometers southwest of Korea's southernmost island of Marado and 247 kilometers northeast of the nearest Chinese island of Tongdao, is rich in fishery resources and strategically important in terms of sea lanes.
(END)
-
Ex-BTOB member released after his prison term on drug conviction commuted
-
Kim Yo-jong, sister of N. Korean leader, believed to have been promoted
-
S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
BTS tops Billboard's digital sales chart for record 46th time
-
(LEAD) 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
-
New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
-
(Yearender) Presidential race kicks off but winner remains elusive
-
(2nd LD) 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
-
(LEAD) S. Korea aims to submit application to join CPTPP during Moon presidency: finance minister
-
(LEAD) Yoon's wife apologizes over allegations of falsifying her resume
-
Edison reaches agreement on lower acquisition price for SsangYong
-
S. Korean gov't cautious on possible change in political status of N. Korean leader's sister
-
USFK officer couple's extremely premature baby sent to U.S. healthy
-
New COVID-19 cases below 6,000 for 2nd day, critical cases at over 1,000 again
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases below 6,000 for 2nd day, critical cases at over 1,000 again