Tuesday's weather forecast
All News 09:01 December 21, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 08/04 Sunny 0
Incheon 07/05 Sunny 0
Suwon 09/02 Sunny 0
Cheongju 11/03 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 13/03 Cloudy 0
Chuncheon 08/01 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 14/07 Sunny 0
Jeonju 13/05 Cloudy 10
Gwangju 14/03 Cloudy 0
Jeju 17/10 Sunny 0
Daegu 14/01 Sunny 0
Busan 15/07 Sunny 0
(END)
