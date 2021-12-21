Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Tuesday's weather forecast

December 21, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 08/04 Sunny 0

Incheon 07/05 Sunny 0

Suwon 09/02 Sunny 0

Cheongju 11/03 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 13/03 Cloudy 0

Chuncheon 08/01 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 14/07 Sunny 0

Jeonju 13/05 Cloudy 10

Gwangju 14/03 Cloudy 0

Jeju 17/10 Sunny 0

Daegu 14/01 Sunny 0

Busan 15/07 Sunny 0

