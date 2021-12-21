KOSPI 2,981.67 UP 18.67 points (open)
All News 09:01 December 21, 2021
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
Ex-BTOB member released after his prison term on drug conviction commuted
-
Kim Yo-jong, sister of N. Korean leader, believed to have been promoted
-
S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
BTS tops Billboard's digital sales chart for record 46th time
-
(LEAD) 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
Most Saved
-
Vaccine pass system malfunctions for 2nd day despite addition of emergency servers
-
New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
-
(Yearender) Presidential race kicks off but winner remains elusive
-
(2nd LD) 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
-
(LEAD) S. Korea aims to submit application to join CPTPP during Moon presidency: finance minister
-
Edison reaches agreement on lower acquisition price for SsangYong
-
S. Korean gov't cautious on possible change in political status of N. Korean leader's sister
-
2 equestrian horses caught on Incheon overpass after being loose for hours
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases below 6,000 for 1st time in 6 days, critical cases at just under 1,000
-
USFK officer couple's extremely premature baby sent to U.S. healthy