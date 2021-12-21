Go to Contents Go to Navigation

N. Korea's military staging wintertime drills, S. Korea says

All News 11:21 December 21, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's military is conducting a wintertime exercise, as South Korea and the United States are closely monitoring related moves, Seoul's defense authorities said Tuesday.

"We believe that wintertime drills by North Korea's military are under way," Col. Kim Jun-rak, the spokesperson of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), told reporters. "(We) are keeping a close watch on related activities while maintaining close cooperation between the intelligence authorities of South Korea and the U.S."

The North usually kicks off a regular military training in December, which continues through early spring often involving artillery firing drills.

In this photo released Oct. 20, 2021, by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency, a new type of a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) is test-fired from waters the previous day. The South Korean military said on Oct. 19 that North Korea fired what appears to be an SLBM toward the East Sea from waters east of Sinpo, a city on the North's east coast. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

