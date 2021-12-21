N. Korea's military staging wintertime drills, S. Korea says
SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's military is conducting a wintertime exercise, as South Korea and the United States are closely monitoring related moves, Seoul's defense authorities said Tuesday.
"We believe that wintertime drills by North Korea's military are under way," Col. Kim Jun-rak, the spokesperson of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), told reporters. "(We) are keeping a close watch on related activities while maintaining close cooperation between the intelligence authorities of South Korea and the U.S."
The North usually kicks off a regular military training in December, which continues through early spring often involving artillery firing drills.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ex-BTOB member released after his prison term on drug conviction commuted
-
Kim Yo-jong, sister of N. Korean leader, believed to have been promoted
-
S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
BTS tops Billboard's digital sales chart for record 46th time
-
(LEAD) 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
-
Vaccine pass system malfunctions for 2nd day despite addition of emergency servers
-
New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
-
(Yearender) Presidential race kicks off but winner remains elusive
-
(2nd LD) 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
-
(LEAD) S. Korea aims to submit application to join CPTPP during Moon presidency: finance minister
-
Edison reaches agreement on lower acquisition price for SsangYong
-
S. Korean gov't cautious on possible change in political status of N. Korean leader's sister
-
2 equestrian horses caught on Incheon overpass after being loose for hours
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases below 6,000 for 1st time in 6 days, critical cases at just under 1,000
-
USFK officer couple's extremely premature baby sent to U.S. healthy