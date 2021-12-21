(LEAD) N. Korea's military staging wintertime drills, S. Korea says
(ATTN: UPDATES with remarks on submarine shipyard from 4th para)
SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's military is conducting a wintertime exercise, as South Korea and the United States are closely monitoring related moves, Seoul's defense authorities said Tuesday.
"We believe that wintertime drills by North Korea's military are under way," Col. Kim Jun-rak, the spokesperson of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), told reporters.
The North usually kicks off a regular military training in December, which continues through early spring often involving artillery firing drills.
Kim declined to comment on a report of a submarine shipyard located in the city of Sinpo on North Korea's east coast, where the country test-launched what it claimed to be a new type of submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM) in October.
"The intelligence authorities of South Korea and the United States have been closely cooperating and keeping close tabs on related movements," he said. "As of now, there is nothing to comment further."
38 North, a U.S. website monitoring North Korea, reported last week that the reclusive country has placed a Sinpo-class submarine at a dry dock of the shipyard, possibly for maintenance or repair.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ex-BTOB member released after his prison term on drug conviction commuted
-
Kim Yo-jong, sister of N. Korean leader, believed to have been promoted
-
S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
BTS tops Billboard's digital sales chart for record 46th time
-
(LEAD) 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
-
New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
-
(Yearender) Presidential race kicks off but winner remains elusive
-
(2nd LD) 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
-
(LEAD) S. Korea aims to submit application to join CPTPP during Moon presidency: finance minister
-
(LEAD) Yoon's wife apologizes over allegations of falsifying her resume
-
Edison reaches agreement on lower acquisition price for SsangYong
-
S. Korean gov't cautious on possible change in political status of N. Korean leader's sister
-
USFK officer couple's extremely premature baby sent to U.S. healthy
-
New COVID-19 cases below 6,000 for 2nd day, critical cases at over 1,000 again
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases below 6,000 for 2nd day, critical cases at over 1,000 again