KCC 305,500 DN 1,000

SKBP 97,600 DN 1,300

SSANGYONGCNE 7,830 DN 10

AmoreG 45,100 UP 100

HyundaiMtr 205,000 0

LG Corp. 81,400 UP 400

Daewoong 31,500 DN 150

KAL 28,900 UP 200

TaekwangInd 961,000 DN 12,000

POSCO CHEMICAL 142,500 0

BukwangPharm 12,950 UP 50

ILJIN MATERIALS 120,500 DN 1,500

YUNGJIN PHARM 5,520 UP 120

DOOSAN 118,500 DN 5,000

DL 62,800 DN 500

HANKOOK & COMPANY 15,550 DN 50

KIA CORP. 83,200 UP 300

Daesang 23,200 0

SKNetworks 4,980 UP 5

ORION Holdings 16,350 UP 100

SK hynix 124,500 UP 4,000

Youngpoong 659,000 UP 4,000

HyundaiEng&Const 46,200 DN 100

CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,300 UP 150

SamsungF&MIns 214,000 0

HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,800 DN 150

Kogas 38,350 UP 900

Hanwha 31,600 UP 50

DB HiTek 69,900 UP 900

CJ 84,700 0

TaihanElecWire 1,755 DN 30

Hyundai M&F INS 24,850 UP 200

DongkukStlMill 16,100 UP 200

LX INT 25,700 DN 400

DB INSURANCE 59,800 UP 800

SLCORP 28,500 UP 100

Yuhan 64,300 DN 800

SamsungElec 78,100 UP 1,000

NHIS 13,400 UP 50

DongwonInd 224,500 UP 3,000

