KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
KCC 305,500 DN 1,000
SKBP 97,600 DN 1,300
SSANGYONGCNE 7,830 DN 10
AmoreG 45,100 UP 100
HyundaiMtr 205,000 0
LG Corp. 81,400 UP 400
Daewoong 31,500 DN 150
KAL 28,900 UP 200
TaekwangInd 961,000 DN 12,000
POSCO CHEMICAL 142,500 0
BukwangPharm 12,950 UP 50
ILJIN MATERIALS 120,500 DN 1,500
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,520 UP 120
DOOSAN 118,500 DN 5,000
DL 62,800 DN 500
HANKOOK & COMPANY 15,550 DN 50
KIA CORP. 83,200 UP 300
Daesang 23,200 0
SKNetworks 4,980 UP 5
ORION Holdings 16,350 UP 100
SK hynix 124,500 UP 4,000
Youngpoong 659,000 UP 4,000
HyundaiEng&Const 46,200 DN 100
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,300 UP 150
SamsungF&MIns 214,000 0
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,800 DN 150
Kogas 38,350 UP 900
Hanwha 31,600 UP 50
DB HiTek 69,900 UP 900
CJ 84,700 0
TaihanElecWire 1,755 DN 30
Hyundai M&F INS 24,850 UP 200
DongkukStlMill 16,100 UP 200
LX INT 25,700 DN 400
DB INSURANCE 59,800 UP 800
SLCORP 28,500 UP 100
Yuhan 64,300 DN 800
SamsungElec 78,100 UP 1,000
NHIS 13,400 UP 50
DongwonInd 224,500 UP 3,000
