KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SK Discovery 47,350 DN 450
LS 53,000 0
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES94000 UP2100
GC Corp 224,000 DN 4,500
GS E&C 41,400 UP 300
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 645,000 DN 9,000
KPIC 194,000 DN 1,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,060 UP 90
SKC 170,500 DN 2,000
BoryungPharm 14,950 DN 200
LOTTE Fine Chem 76,400 UP 1,100
HYUNDAI STEEL 42,600 UP 50
Shinsegae 242,000 UP 1,500
Nongshim 316,500 UP 1,500
SGBC 73,600 DN 500
Hyosung 99,700 DN 300
LOTTE 30,650 0
GCH Corp 26,200 DN 750
LotteChilsung 134,500 UP 5,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,340 UP 30
POSCO 280,500 0
NEXENTIRE 6,930 UP 150
CHONGKUNDANG 115,000 DN 1,500
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 98,700 DN 200
ShinhanGroup 37,850 DN 50
HITEJINRO 29,800 UP 50
CJ LOGISTICS 129,500 DN 500
Ottogi 465,000 UP 3,000
GS Retail 30,400 DN 50
MERITZ SECU 5,260 UP 30
HtlShilla 75,700 UP 500
Hanmi Science 55,000 DN 700
SamsungElecMech 179,000 UP 4,500
Hanssem 100,000 UP 700
KSOE 95,300 UP 200
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 34,600 DN 900
MS IND 28,750 UP 50
S-Oil 87,300 UP 500
OCI 105,000 DN 2,000
LS ELECTRIC 53,700 UP 100
Ex-BTOB member released after his prison term on drug conviction commuted
Kim Yo-jong, sister of N. Korean leader, believed to have been promoted
S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
BTS tops Billboard's digital sales chart for record 46th time
(LEAD) 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
(Yearender) Presidential race kicks off but winner remains elusive
(2nd LD) 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
(LEAD) S. Korea aims to submit application to join CPTPP during Moon presidency: finance minister
(LEAD) Yoon's wife apologizes over allegations of falsifying her resume
Edison reaches agreement on lower acquisition price for SsangYong
S. Korean gov't cautious on possible change in political status of N. Korean leader's sister
USFK officer couple's extremely premature baby sent to U.S. healthy
New COVID-19 cases below 6,000 for 2nd day, critical cases at over 1,000 again
