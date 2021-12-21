KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
KorZinc 516,000 DN 4,000
SamsungHvyInd 5,630 UP 50
LG Innotek 335,500 UP 18,500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 229,500 0
HMM 28,400 UP 400
HYUNDAI WIA 75,500 0
KumhoPetrochem 182,000 DN 500
HyundaiMipoDock 71,000 UP 300
Mobis 241,500 UP 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 45,900 DN 100
S-1 74,200 0
ZINUS 75,800 0
IS DONGSEO 43,250 DN 200
KEPCO 21,350 UP 150
Hanchem 296,500 0
SamsungSecu 49,550 UP 200
DWS 52,400 UP 600
KG DONGBU STL 10,800 DN 50
SKTelecom 61,800 UP 800
SNT MOTIV 44,100 UP 50
HyundaiElev 40,850 UP 500
SAMSUNG SDS 160,500 UP 2,500
KUMHOTIRE 4,470 UP 180
KOREA AEROSPACE 30,600 UP 900
Hanon Systems 13,300 DN 100
SK 259,000 DN 3,500
ShinpoongPharm 32,150 DN 1,200
Handsome 34,750 DN 300
Asiana Airlines 19,500 UP 400
COWAY 77,400 UP 1,900
LOTTE SHOPPING 88,700 UP 200
IBK 11,200 UP 100
DONGSUH 30,100 DN 150
SamsungEng 23,050 UP 100
SAMSUNG C&T 115,500 UP 1,000
PanOcean 5,520 DN 10
SAMSUNG CARD 34,500 DN 100
CheilWorldwide 22,700 UP 100
KT 32,250 UP 300
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL143500 DN1500
