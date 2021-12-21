KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE TOUR 16,500 UP 350
LG Uplus 14,300 UP 50
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,300 UP 300
KT&G 85,200 UP 200
DHICO 21,300 DN 500
Doosanfc 52,000 0
LG Display 22,250 UP 150
Kangwonland 23,500 0
NAVER 375,000 UP 2,000
Kakao 114,500 UP 1,500
NCsoft 663,000 UP 8,000
KIWOOM 108,000 UP 1,000
DSME 23,350 UP 100
HDSINFRA 7,280 UP 50
KEPCO KPS 39,700 DN 500
KEPCO E&C 94,800 DN 3,900
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 64,200 DN 400
LGH&H 1,116,000 DN 4,000
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,200 0
LGELECTRONICS 130,500 UP 5,000
Celltrion 205,000 DN 1,000
DongwonF&B 193,000 UP 1,500
Huchems 23,700 DN 100
DWEC 5,850 0
LGCHEM 642,000 DN 14,000
DAEWOONG PHARM 146,000 DN 1,500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 73,500 DN 100
KIH 84,600 UP 300
GS 40,350 DN 150
CJ CGV 23,850 UP 100
LIG Nex1 61,800 UP 700
Fila Holdings 34,650 DN 150
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,700 UP 1,150
CJ CheilJedang 395,000 DN 3,000
Youngone Corp 43,650 DN 200
CSWIND 62,600 DN 1,000
GKL 12,450 UP 100
KOLON IND 72,500 0
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 165,500 UP 1,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,350 UP 300
Ex-BTOB member released after his prison term on drug conviction commuted
Kim Yo-jong, sister of N. Korean leader, believed to have been promoted
S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
BTS tops Billboard's digital sales chart for record 46th time
(LEAD) 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
(Yearender) Presidential race kicks off but winner remains elusive
(2nd LD) 4.9 magnitude earthquake strikes off Jeju Island
(LEAD) S. Korea aims to submit application to join CPTPP during Moon presidency: finance minister
(LEAD) Yoon's wife apologizes over allegations of falsifying her resume
Edison reaches agreement on lower acquisition price for SsangYong
S. Korean gov't cautious on possible change in political status of N. Korean leader's sister
USFK officer couple's extremely premature baby sent to U.S. healthy
New COVID-19 cases below 6,000 for 2nd day, critical cases at over 1,000 again
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases below 6,000 for 2nd day, critical cases at over 1,000 again