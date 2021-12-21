Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5

All News 15:41 December 21, 2021

HANWHA LIFE 3,065 UP 5
AMOREPACIFIC 176,500 0
FOOSUNG 20,600 UP 250
SK Innovation 215,500 DN 2,500
POONGSAN 30,500 UP 50
KBFinancialGroup 57,200 UP 400
Hansae 21,250 DN 100
BNK Financial Group 8,840 UP 40
emart 153,000 0
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY397 00 UP100
Meritz Financial 37,900 UP 1,150
KOLMAR KOREA 40,500 UP 150
KRAFTON 466,500 DN 4,500
Netmarble 119,500 DN 2,000
PIAM 51,300 UP 600
HANJINKAL 62,700 UP 300
HanmiPharm 281,000 UP 3,000
DoubleUGames 56,400 UP 500
CUCKOO 19,050 DN 300
COSMAX 85,200 DN 2,900
MANDO 57,600 DN 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 929,000 DN 6,000
Doosan Bobcat 38,950 DN 200
H.S.ENTERPRISE 15,950 DN 50
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S57600 UP300
ORION 109,500 DN 500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,350 0
BGF Retail 147,000 DN 1,000
SKCHEM 157,500 UP 500
HDC-OP 23,050 DN 350
HYOSUNG TNC 540,000 UP 2,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 638,000 UP 7,000
SKBS 253,000 DN 21,000
WooriFinancialGroup 13,450 UP 150
KakaoBank 61,400 DN 900
HYBE 337,000 UP 12,000
SK ie technology 162,000 DN 3,500
DL E&C 123,500 0
kakaopay 171,000 DN 1,500
SKSQUARE 60,900 UP 2,500
