S. Korean Bond Yields on Dec. 21, 2021
All News 16:36 December 21, 2021
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.281 1.271 +1.0
2-year TB 1.645 1.658 -1.3
3-year TB 1.720 1.740 -2.0
10-year TB 2.099 2.107 -0.8
2-year MSB 1.655 1.660 -0.5
3-year CB (AA-) 2.355 2.372 -1.7
91-day CD 1.270 1.270 0.0
(END)
