Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
PPP chief offers to step down from presidential campaign leadership amid internal feud
SEOUL -- The chief of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) said Tuesday he will quit all his positions in the party's presidential campaign committee following a dispute with a senior member of the committee.
Lee Jun-seok announced his departure at a press briefing at the National Assembly after Rep. Cho Su-jin, the PPP campaign's communications chief, reportedly disobeyed his order and said she would listen only to the party's presidential nominee, Yoon Suk-yeol.
-----------------
S. Korea, China to hold high-level strategic talks this week
SEOUL -- South Korea said Tuesday it will hold high-level strategic talks with China via video links this week, the first bilateral session of its kind in more than four years.
Choi Jong-kun, first vice foreign minister, is scheduled to hold the 9th Strategic Dialogue with his Chinese counterpart, Le Yucheng, Thursday afternoon, according to Choi Young-sam, spokesman for Seoul's foreign ministry. They had the 8th Strategic Dialogue meeting in June 2017.
-----------------
Moon calls for readiness against spread of omicron
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in called on the government Tuesday to prepare for the scenario of the omicron variant becoming the dominant version of COVID-19 in the country while making sure to reinforce the country's medical capacity.
Moon made the remarks at a Cabinet meeting held after the country reported 49 new omicron cases, bringing the accumulated total to 227.
-----------------
(LEAD) N. Korea's military staging wintertime drills, S. Korea says
SEOUL -- North Korea's military is conducting a wintertime exercise, as South Korea and the United States are closely monitoring related moves, Seoul's defense authorities said Tuesday.
"We believe that wintertime drills by North Korea's military are under way," Col. Kim Jun-rak, the spokesperson of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), told reporters.
-----------------
Small merchants to hold street protest against toughened virus curbs
SEOUL -- Owners of restaurants, cafes and other small businesses plan to hold a rally in Seoul this week to protest the government's implementation of toughened gathering restrictions and business curfews, according an association of small merchants Tuesday.
The so-called national emergency association of small business against COVID-19 said it plans to hold the rally Wednesday afternoon near Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul. The number of participants was set at 299 in line with the latest gathering restriction, and protesters will be screened for their vaccination statuses, organizers said.
-----------------
(LEAD) FSS chief warns of action if loan-deposit margin widens beyond 'reasonable' levels
SEOUL -- South Korea's chief financial regulator said Tuesday that his agency will take "necessary" action if the spread between interest rates on loans and deposits widens beyond "reasonable" levels.
Jeong Eun-bo, chief of the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), made the remarks during an online press conference amid criticism that banks and other financial firms are quicker to increase their loan rates than raise rates on deposits.
-----------------
Over half of middle-aged people indebted in 2020
SEOUL -- More than half of South Koreans aged between 40 and 64 held debt last year as more people took out loans to buy homes amid skyrocketing housing prices, data showed Tuesday.
The data by Statistics Korea showed that 56.5 percent of people in the age group borrowed money from banks or other financial institutes last year, up 0.2 percentage point from the previous year.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea to increase investment to double sales of eco-friendly cars
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to spend 2.4 trillion won (US$2 billion) next year to help double the accumulated sales of hydrogen and electric cars, the finance minister said Tuesday, in the latest move to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki said the government aims to raise the accumulated sales of eco-friendly vehicles to 500,000 units next year from an estimate of 250,000 units this year.
Ex-BTOB member released after his prison term on drug conviction commuted
Kim Yo-jong, sister of N. Korean leader, believed to have been promoted
S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
BTS tops Billboard's digital sales chart for record 46th time
Brother of North Korea's founder Kim dies: state media
New COVID-19 cases surge to record high; gov't to restore tougher virus curbs
(Yearender) Presidential race kicks off but winner remains elusive
(LEAD) S. Korea aims to submit application to join CPTPP during Moon presidency: finance minister
(LEAD) Yoon's wife apologizes over allegations of falsifying her resume
U.S. seeks step-by-step approach to denuclearization of N. Korea: Sullivan
S. Korean gov't cautious on possible change in political status of N. Korean leader's sister
2 men sentenced to 30 yrs in prison for abusing high school alumnus to death
N. Korea's military staging wintertime drills, S. Korea says
New COVID-19 cases below 6,000 for 2nd day, critical cases at over 1,000 again
Over half of middle-aged people indebted in 2020