DP presidential candidate discusses fairness with Michael Sandel
SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- Lee Jae-myung, the presidential candidate of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), on Tuesday held a video conference with renowned American political philosopher Michael Sandel and discussed the issue of fairness as it pertains to Korean society.
The two exchanged their views on various issues from, college admissions to the labor environment, during their conversation, with Lee trying to get insights from Sandel, a Harvard University professor and the well-known author of the best-selling book "Justice: What's the Right Thing to Do?"
"Young people are in a situation where competition becomes a war and friends become foes since there is less opportunity," Lee said. "That is why there is increasing desire for fairness and people only think about test results rather than taking care of the minority or the weak. But it's the role of the politics to give more support to those who are in the difficult situation."
Sandel criticized meritocracy, saying such a merit-based system could actually bring unfairness to society.
