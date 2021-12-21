Dragonfly GF to raise 10 bln won via stock sale
All News 17:39 December 21, 2021
SEOUL, Dec. 21 (Yonhap) -- Dragonfly GF Co.on Tuesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 10 billion won (US$8.4 million). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.
According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue some 3.34 million common shares at a price of 2,990 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
