Korean-language dailies

-- PPP chief leaves presidential election camp (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Omicron variant spreads rapidly despite gov't antivirus measures (Kookmin Daily)

-- PPP presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol promises to downsize Cheong Wa Dae if elected (Donga Ilbo)

-- Lee Jae-myung, Yoon Suk-yeol make populist campaign pledges (Seoul Shinmun)

-- PPP head steps down from election campaign committee, playing brinkmanship policy against Yoon (Segye Times)

-- Key man involved in development scandal found dead (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Main opposition PPP embroiled in internal strife, with its chief vowing hands-off (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Real estate developers offer people false hope of making big fortunes (Hankyoreh)

-- PPP's election camp suffers internal disputes (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Education authorities recklessly give out subsidies to local schools (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Blue chip companies in bio, content, battery sectors expected to lead 2022 stock market (Korea Economic Daily)

