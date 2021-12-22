Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

December 22, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 22.

Korean-language dailies
-- PPP chief leaves presidential election camp (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Omicron variant spreads rapidly despite gov't antivirus measures (Kookmin Daily)
-- PPP presidential candidate Yoon Suk-yeol promises to downsize Cheong Wa Dae if elected (Donga Ilbo)
-- Lee Jae-myung, Yoon Suk-yeol make populist campaign pledges (Seoul Shinmun)
-- PPP head steps down from election campaign committee, playing brinkmanship policy against Yoon (Segye Times)
-- Key man involved in development scandal found dead (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Main opposition PPP embroiled in internal strife, with its chief vowing hands-off (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Real estate developers offer people false hope of making big fortunes (Hankyoreh)
-- PPP's election camp suffers internal disputes (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Education authorities recklessly give out subsidies to local schools (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Blue chip companies in bio, content, battery sectors expected to lead 2022 stock market (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Lee steps down from PPP election campaign post (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Discord deepens in opposition as chief quits election committee (Korea Herald)
-- Omicron likely to become dominant strain in Korea (Korea Times)
