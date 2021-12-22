Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:00 December 22, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 07/-3 Sunny 0

Incheon 06/-3 Sunny 0

Suwon 08/-4 Sunny 0

Cheongju 08/-2 Sunny 0

Daejeon 10/-3 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 08/-5 Sunny 0

Gangneung 11/03 Sunny 20

Jeonju 10/-2 Sunny 0

Gwangju 12/-2 Sunny 0

Jeju 14/07 Sunny 0

Daegu 11/-1 Sunny 0

Busan 15/05 Sunny 0

