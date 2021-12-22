Seoul stocks open steeply higher on U.S. stock rallies
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened steeply higher Wednesday, tracking overnight rallies on Wall Street that stemmed from easing fears about the impact of the omicron variant on the global economy.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 18.95 points, or 0.64 percent, to trade at 2,993.98 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The KOSPI got off to a bullish start, led by tech and auto advances.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite jumped 2.4 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.6 percent, largely on optimism that the symptoms of the omicron strain are not as severe.
In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 1.41 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix increased 2.41 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver moved up 0.93 percent, and leading carmaker Hyundai Motor climbed 1.22 percent.
Among losers, giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics lost 1.4 percent, with Celltrion decreasing 0.73 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,190.75 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.15 percent from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ex-BTOB member released after his prison term on drug conviction commuted
-
Kim Yo-jong, sister of N. Korean leader, believed to have been promoted
-
S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
Top 10 Korean news of 2021
-
(Yearender) Presidential race kicks off but winner remains elusive
-
(LEAD) S. Korea aims to submit application to join CPTPP during Moon presidency: finance minister
-
(LEAD) Yoon's wife apologizes over allegations of falsifying her resume
-
U.S. seeks step-by-step approach to denuclearization of N. Korea: Sullivan
-
(5th LD) N. Korean leader Kim attends memorial event for his late father: state media
-
2 men sentenced to 30 yrs in prison for abusing high school alumnus to death
-
Another man involved in development scandal found dead
-
Over half of middle-aged people indebted in 2020
-
(LEAD) 'Snowdrop' under fire for distorting modern S. Korean history
-
N. Korea's military staging wintertime drills, S. Korea says