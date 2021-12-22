New COVID-19 cases spike to over 7,000, critical cases at fresh high
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases spiked to above 7,000 on Wednesday, and the number of critically ill patients surged to a record high.
The country added 7,456 more COVID-19 cases, including 7,365 local infections, bringing the cumulative total to 583,065, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
Wednesday's tally is sharply up from 5,318 on Monday and 5,202 on Tuesday. The number of new daily cases usually shrinks at the beginning of the week due to less testing over the weekend.
The number of critically ill patients came to a fresh high of 1,063, the authorities said. The previous high was the 1,025 reported Sunday.
The country added 78 more deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total to 4,906. The fatality rate stood at 0.84 percent, unchanged from a day earlier.
The country reported seven new omicron variant cases, bringing the total to 234, the authorities said.
On Saturday, the government reimposed a set of revised virus restrictions across the country, which will remain in effect until Jan. 2 to stem the spread of the virus.
It marks a reversal of the government's "living with COVID-19" scheme that began last month, with an aim to regain normalcy by relaxing virus restrictions in phased steps.
Under the new measures, the maximum size of private gatherings is limited to four people nationwide, from the previous limit of six in the capital area and eight elsewhere.
A 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. curfew is applied to businesses as well, depending on their type of service.
Of the locally transmitted cases, Seoul reported 2,779 infections and Gyeonggi Province that surrounds the capital logged 2,192 cases.
The KDCA said 91 cases came from overseas, raising the caseload to 16,537.
As of Wednesday, 85.1 percent of the country's 52 million people had received their first shots of COVID-19 vaccines, and 82.1 percent had been fully vaccinated, while 25.5 percent had gotten booster shots, the KDCA said.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ex-BTOB member released after his prison term on drug conviction commuted
-
Kim Yo-jong, sister of N. Korean leader, believed to have been promoted
-
S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
Top 10 Korean news of 2021
-
(Yearender) Presidential race kicks off but winner remains elusive
-
(LEAD) S. Korea aims to submit application to join CPTPP during Moon presidency: finance minister
-
(LEAD) Yoon's wife apologizes over allegations of falsifying her resume
-
U.S. seeks step-by-step approach to denuclearization of N. Korea: Sullivan
-
(5th LD) N. Korean leader Kim attends memorial event for his late father: state media
-
2 men sentenced to 30 yrs in prison for abusing high school alumnus to death
-
Another man involved in development scandal found dead
-
Over half of middle-aged people indebted in 2020
-
N. Korea's military staging wintertime drills, S. Korea says
-
(LEAD) 'Snowdrop' under fire for distorting modern S. Korean history