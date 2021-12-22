Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 24 more COVID-19 cases

All News 10:31 December 22, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Wednesday reported 24 additional COVID-19 cases, including 22 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,001.

Of the new cases, 13 are from the Army, four from the Navy, four from the Air Force, two from the Marine Corps and one from a unit under the direct control of the defense ministry, the ministry said.

Currently, 297 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,223 are breakthrough cases.

A soldier gets a booster shot at an inoculation center in Yongin, 49 kilometers south of Seoul, in this photo released by the Ministry of National Defense on Dec. 13, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

