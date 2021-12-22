Go to Contents Go to Navigation

K League's career assists leader re-signs with Suwon Samsung Bluewings

All News 10:50 December 22, 2021

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- Yeom Ki-hun, the all-time assists leader in South Korean professional football, signed a new one-year deal with Suwon Samsung Bluewings on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old midfielder has been with Suwon since 2010. The club didn't disclose financial details of the deal, which it said will run through Dec. 31, 2022.

This image provided by Suwon Samsung Bluewings on Dec. 22, 2021, shows the K League 1 club's midfielder Yeom Ki-hun following his signing of a new one-year deal with the team. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Yeom appeared in 27 matches this year, 26 of them as a substitute. Though his minutes have been dwindling, Yeom still kept reaching milestones.

He appeared in his 400th K League match this season. He also holds Suwon's club record for most matches played with 392.

Yeom is the career leader with 110 assists. Sitting at 77 goals, he is three away from becoming the first member of the 80-80 club in career goals and assists.

Yeom is also tied for the all-time lead with 17 free-kick goals.

In this file photo from May 26, 2021, Yeom Ki-hun of Suwon Samsung Bluewings (R) makes a pass against FC Anyang during the clubs' round of 16 match at the FA Cup tournament at Suwon World Cup Stadium in Suwon, 45 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

