K League's career assists leader re-signs with Suwon Samsung Bluewings
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- Yeom Ki-hun, the all-time assists leader in South Korean professional football, signed a new one-year deal with Suwon Samsung Bluewings on Wednesday.
The 38-year-old midfielder has been with Suwon since 2010. The club didn't disclose financial details of the deal, which it said will run through Dec. 31, 2022.
Yeom appeared in 27 matches this year, 26 of them as a substitute. Though his minutes have been dwindling, Yeom still kept reaching milestones.
He appeared in his 400th K League match this season. He also holds Suwon's club record for most matches played with 392.
Yeom is the career leader with 110 assists. Sitting at 77 goals, he is three away from becoming the first member of the 80-80 club in career goals and assists.
Yeom is also tied for the all-time lead with 17 free-kick goals.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ex-BTOB member released after his prison term on drug conviction commuted
-
Kim Yo-jong, sister of N. Korean leader, believed to have been promoted
-
S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
Top 10 Korean news of 2021
-
(Yearender) Presidential race kicks off but winner remains elusive
-
(LEAD) S. Korea aims to submit application to join CPTPP during Moon presidency: finance minister
-
(LEAD) Yoon's wife apologizes over allegations of falsifying her resume
-
U.S. seeks step-by-step approach to denuclearization of N. Korea: Sullivan
-
(5th LD) N. Korean leader Kim attends memorial event for his late father: state media
-
2 men sentenced to 30 yrs in prison for abusing high school alumnus to death
-
Another man involved in development scandal found dead
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases spike to over 7,000, critical cases at fresh high
-
(Yonhap Interview) KBO club's director of pitching comes armed with technical knowledge, communication skills
-
(LEAD) 'Snowdrop' under fire for distorting modern S. Korean history