Lee pledges to complete moon landing project by 2030
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- Ruling party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung pledged Wednesday to complete the country's first moon landing project by 2030 if elected in the March presidential poll.
The Democratic Party (DP) nominee also said he will establish a new position of deputy prime minister for science, technology and innovation to oversee planning and budget issues in the science industry.
The plans, which were unveiled during a press conference at the DP headquarters, are part of Lee's top seven campaign pledges for the science and technology sector.
"I will turn South Korea into a top 5 global science power alongside the United States, the European Union, China and Japan," the candidate said.
The DP previously said it is looking into a pledge to land an unmanned probe on the moon by 2030.
Lee's other pledges include establishing technological sovereignty by developing future national strategic technologies, and expanding research into technologies that will help resolve social issues.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ex-BTOB member released after his prison term on drug conviction commuted
-
Kim Yo-jong, sister of N. Korean leader, believed to have been promoted
-
S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
Top 10 Korean news of 2021
-
(Yearender) Presidential race kicks off but winner remains elusive
-
(LEAD) S. Korea aims to submit application to join CPTPP during Moon presidency: finance minister
-
(LEAD) Yoon's wife apologizes over allegations of falsifying her resume
-
U.S. seeks step-by-step approach to denuclearization of N. Korea: Sullivan
-
(5th LD) N. Korean leader Kim attends memorial event for his late father: state media
-
2 men sentenced to 30 yrs in prison for abusing high school alumnus to death
-
Another man involved in development scandal found dead
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases spike to over 7,000, critical cases at fresh high
-
(Yonhap Interview) KBO club's director of pitching comes armed with technical knowledge, communication skills
-
(LEAD) 'Snowdrop' under fire for distorting modern S. Korean history