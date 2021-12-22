Seoul stocks up late morning on Wall Street rallies
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded higher late Wednesday morning, tracking overnight rallies on Wall Street amid easing fears about the impact of the omicron variant on the global economy.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 6.72 points, or 0.23 percent, to trade at 2,981.75 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Overnight, the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite jumped 2.4 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 1.6 percent, largely on optimism that the symptoms of the omicron strain are not as severe.
The KOSPI got off to a bullish start, led by tech and auto advances.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics gained 1.15 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix jumped 2.01 percent.
Internet portal operator Naver went up 0.8 percent, and leading carmaker Hyundai Motor climbed 1 percent.
Among losers, giant pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics shed 3.01 percent, with Celltrion decreasing 2.44 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,190.7 won against the U.S. dollar, up 2.2 won from the previous session's close.
