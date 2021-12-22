Ex-school principal accused of spy cam voyeurism admits to charges in court
ANYANG, South Korea, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- A former elementary school principal indicted for allegedly installing a spy camera in a female teachers' restroom admitted to all charges against him in his first court hearing Wednesday.
The 57-year-old former principal at the school in Anyang, 23 kilometers south of Seoul, was charged with the sexual offenses last month for allegedly fitting a tiny camera inside a tissue box in the restroom in late October to secretly film women while serving as the school's chief.
He was dismissed from the position amid a police investigation.
In the first hearing of the case held at a court in Suwon, 46 km south of Seoul, he told a judge, "Yes, I do," when asked whether he admits to the charges.
The investigation began after a teacher spotted the recording device and reported it to school authorities in October.
Police later found several video clips of the victim's body parts and still images on his mobile phone. The man initially said he had no sexual intent but later acknowledged he committed the crime for sexual purposes, according to police.
(END)
-
Ex-BTOB member released after his prison term on drug conviction commuted
-
Kim Yo-jong, sister of N. Korean leader, believed to have been promoted
-
S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
Top 10 Korean news of 2021
-
(Yearender) Presidential race kicks off but winner remains elusive
-
(LEAD) S. Korea aims to submit application to join CPTPP during Moon presidency: finance minister
-
(LEAD) Yoon's wife apologizes over allegations of falsifying her resume
-
U.S. seeks step-by-step approach to denuclearization of N. Korea: Sullivan
-
(5th LD) N. Korean leader Kim attends memorial event for his late father: state media
-
2 men sentenced to 30 yrs in prison for abusing high school alumnus to death
-
Another man involved in development scandal found dead
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases spike to over 7,000, critical cases at fresh high
-
(Yonhap Interview) KBO club's director of pitching comes armed with technical knowledge, communication skills
-
(LEAD) 'Snowdrop' under fire for distorting modern S. Korean history