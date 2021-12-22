KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
DongwonInd 225,000 UP 500
SLCORP 30,000 UP 1,500
Yuhan 64,500 UP 200
LS 53,200 UP 200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES92700 DN1300
LotteChilsung 133,500 DN 1,000
GS E&C 41,400 0
SK Discovery 47,100 DN 250
DB INSURANCE 59,500 DN 300
LOTTE 30,500 DN 150
SamsungElec 79,400 UP 1,300
POSCO 282,000 UP 1,500
HyundaiMtr 206,500 UP 1,500
AmoreG 45,150 UP 50
NHIS 13,400 0
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,360 UP 20
GC Corp 218,500 DN 5,500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 632,000 DN 13,000
KPIC 191,500 DN 2,500
GCH Corp 26,250 UP 50
Daesang 23,200 0
TaihanElecWire 1,775 UP 20
Hyundai M&F INS 24,800 DN 50
SKNetworks 4,985 UP 5
ORION Holdings 16,250 DN 100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 15,750 UP 200
KIA CORP. 83,900 UP 700
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 98,500 DN 200
ShinhanGroup 38,100 UP 250
HITEJINRO 30,300 UP 500
CJ LOGISTICS 130,000 UP 500
DOOSAN 118,000 DN 500
DL 63,500 UP 700
BukwangPharm 13,150 UP 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 125,500 UP 5,000
NEXENTIRE 6,840 DN 90
CHONGKUNDANG 115,500 UP 500
KCC 304,000 DN 1,500
SKBP 98,000 UP 400
SK hynix 127,000 UP 2,500
(MORE)
-
Ex-BTOB member released after his prison term on drug conviction commuted
-
Kim Yo-jong, sister of N. Korean leader, believed to have been promoted
-
S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
Top 10 Korean news of 2021
-
(Yearender) Presidential race kicks off but winner remains elusive
-
(LEAD) S. Korea aims to submit application to join CPTPP during Moon presidency: finance minister
-
U.S. seeks step-by-step approach to denuclearization of N. Korea: Sullivan
-
(5th LD) N. Korean leader Kim attends memorial event for his late father: state media
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea expected to announce tightened anti-virus curbs Thursday
-
2 men sentenced to 30 yrs in prison for abusing high school alumnus to death
-
Another man involved in development scandal found dead
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases spike to over 7,000, critical cases at fresh high
-
Man gets 30-year sentence for raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
(Yonhap Interview) KBO club's director of pitching comes armed with technical knowledge, communication skills