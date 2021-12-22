Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1

All News 15:40 December 22, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.

DongwonInd 225,000 UP 500
SLCORP 30,000 UP 1,500
Yuhan 64,500 UP 200
LS 53,200 UP 200
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES92700 DN1300
LotteChilsung 133,500 DN 1,000
GS E&C 41,400 0
SK Discovery 47,100 DN 250
DB INSURANCE 59,500 DN 300
LOTTE 30,500 DN 150
SamsungElec 79,400 UP 1,300
POSCO 282,000 UP 1,500
HyundaiMtr 206,500 UP 1,500
AmoreG 45,150 UP 50
NHIS 13,400 0
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,360 UP 20
GC Corp 218,500 DN 5,500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 632,000 DN 13,000
KPIC 191,500 DN 2,500
GCH Corp 26,250 UP 50
Daesang 23,200 0
TaihanElecWire 1,775 UP 20
Hyundai M&F INS 24,800 DN 50
SKNetworks 4,985 UP 5
ORION Holdings 16,250 DN 100
HANKOOK & COMPANY 15,750 UP 200
KIA CORP. 83,900 UP 700
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 98,500 DN 200
ShinhanGroup 38,100 UP 250
HITEJINRO 30,300 UP 500
CJ LOGISTICS 130,000 UP 500
DOOSAN 118,000 DN 500
DL 63,500 UP 700
BukwangPharm 13,150 UP 200
ILJIN MATERIALS 125,500 UP 5,000
NEXENTIRE 6,840 DN 90
CHONGKUNDANG 115,500 UP 500
KCC 304,000 DN 1,500
SKBP 98,000 UP 400
SK hynix 127,000 UP 2,500
(MORE)

Keywords
#KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!