DongwonInd 225,000 UP 500

SLCORP 30,000 UP 1,500

Yuhan 64,500 UP 200

LS 53,200 UP 200

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES92700 DN1300

LotteChilsung 133,500 DN 1,000

GS E&C 41,400 0

SK Discovery 47,100 DN 250

DB INSURANCE 59,500 DN 300

LOTTE 30,500 DN 150

SamsungElec 79,400 UP 1,300

POSCO 282,000 UP 1,500

HyundaiMtr 206,500 UP 1,500

AmoreG 45,150 UP 50

NHIS 13,400 0

HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 8,360 UP 20

GC Corp 218,500 DN 5,500

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 632,000 DN 13,000

KPIC 191,500 DN 2,500

GCH Corp 26,250 UP 50

Daesang 23,200 0

TaihanElecWire 1,775 UP 20

Hyundai M&F INS 24,800 DN 50

SKNetworks 4,985 UP 5

ORION Holdings 16,250 DN 100

HANKOOK & COMPANY 15,750 UP 200

KIA CORP. 83,900 UP 700

SAMYANGHOLDINGS 98,500 DN 200

ShinhanGroup 38,100 UP 250

HITEJINRO 30,300 UP 500

CJ LOGISTICS 130,000 UP 500

DOOSAN 118,000 DN 500

DL 63,500 UP 700

BukwangPharm 13,150 UP 200

ILJIN MATERIALS 125,500 UP 5,000

NEXENTIRE 6,840 DN 90

CHONGKUNDANG 115,500 UP 500

KCC 304,000 DN 1,500

SKBP 98,000 UP 400

SK hynix 127,000 UP 2,500

(MORE)