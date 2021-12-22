KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Youngpoong 660,000 UP 1,000
HyundaiEng&Const 45,400 DN 800
CUCKOO HOMESYS 38,550 UP 250
SamsungF&MIns 214,500 UP 500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 20,750 DN 50
Kogas 38,900 UP 550
Hanwha 31,600 0
DB HiTek 70,200 UP 300
CJ 84,300 DN 400
LX INT 25,950 UP 250
DongkukStlMill 16,000 DN 100
LG Corp. 81,400 0
POSCO CHEMICAL 141,000 DN 1,500
BoryungPharm 14,750 DN 200
LOTTE Fine Chem 76,000 DN 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 42,350 DN 250
Daewoong 30,950 DN 550
TaekwangInd 957,000 DN 4,000
SSANGYONGCNE 7,810 DN 20
KAL 29,200 UP 300
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,320 DN 200
Shinsegae 243,000 UP 1,000
Nongshim 312,500 DN 4,000
SGBC 74,200 UP 600
Hyosung 100,000 UP 300
GS Retail 30,500 UP 100
Ottogi 464,500 DN 500
MERITZ SECU 5,260 0
HtlShilla 77,700 UP 2,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 9,050 DN 10
SKC 168,500 DN 2,000
Hanmi Science 55,400 UP 400
SamsungElecMech 180,500 UP 1,500
Hanssem 98,600 DN 1,400
KSOE 93,700 DN 1,600
SamsungHvyInd 5,580 DN 50
HyundaiMipoDock 69,700 DN 1,300
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 35,450 UP 850
MS IND 29,200 UP 450
IS DONGSEO 43,200 DN 50
