KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
S-Oil 87,300 0
LG Innotek 335,500 0
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 225,000 DN 4,500
HMM 27,850 DN 550
HYUNDAI WIA 76,800 UP 1,300
KumhoPetrochem 181,000 DN 1,000
LS ELECTRIC 55,100 UP 1,400
Mobis 250,500 UP 9,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 45,800 DN 100
KorZinc 524,000 UP 8,000
OCI 104,500 DN 500
S-1 73,200 DN 1,000
ZINUS 74,500 DN 1,300
Hanchem 293,500 DN 3,000
DWS 51,600 DN 800
LOTTE SHOPPING 88,800 UP 100
KEPCO 21,250 DN 100
SamsungSecu 49,550 0
KG DONGBU STL 10,700 DN 100
SKTelecom 62,600 UP 800
SNT MOTIV 44,300 UP 200
HyundaiElev 40,950 UP 100
SAMSUNG SDS 161,000 UP 500
KOREA AEROSPACE 30,750 UP 150
KUMHOTIRE 4,430 DN 40
Hanon Systems 13,200 DN 100
SK 256,000 DN 3,000
ShinpoongPharm 32,450 UP 300
Handsome 35,900 UP 1,150
Asiana Airlines 20,200 UP 700
COWAY 77,600 UP 200
Kangwonland 24,100 UP 600
NAVER 378,500 UP 3,500
Kakao 114,500 0
NCsoft 665,000 UP 2,000
IBK 11,100 DN 100
LG Display 22,900 UP 650
DONGSUH 30,050 DN 50
SamsungEng 22,900 DN 150
SAMSUNG C&T 116,000 UP 500
(MORE)
