KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
PanOcean 5,510 DN 10
SAMSUNG CARD 34,450 DN 50
CheilWorldwide 23,400 UP 700
KT 32,100 DN 150
DHICO 20,650 DN 650
Doosanfc 52,000 0
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL145500 UP2000
LOTTE TOUR 16,850 UP 350
LG Uplus 14,150 DN 150
SAMSUNG LIFE 67,200 DN 100
KT&G 85,400 UP 200
LGH&H 1,114,000 DN 2,000
DSME 22,950 DN 400
LGCHEM 625,000 DN 17,000
KEPCO E&C 93,100 DN 1,700
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 22,900 UP 200
CJ CheilJedang 390,000 DN 5,000
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 64,100 DN 100
HYUNDAI ROTEM 20,200 0
LGELECTRONICS 129,500 DN 1,000
DWEC 5,790 DN 60
Fila Holdings 34,750 UP 100
Celltrion 200,500 DN 4,500
Huchems 23,400 DN 300
HDSINFRA 7,130 DN 150
KEPCO KPS 39,600 DN 100
KIWOOM 109,500 UP 1,500
DAEWOONG PHARM 145,000 DN 1,000
HYUNDAIDEPTST 74,300 UP 800
KIH 83,600 DN 1,000
DongwonF&B 194,500 UP 1,500
GS 40,500 UP 150
CJ CGV 24,500 UP 650
LIG Nex1 61,100 DN 700
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 168,500 UP 3,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,300 DN 50
HANWHA LIFE 3,050 DN 15
AMOREPACIFIC 176,000 DN 500
FOOSUNG 20,500 DN 100
SK Innovation 212,500 DN 3,000
Ex-BTOB member released after his prison term on drug conviction commuted
Kim Yo-jong, sister of N. Korean leader, believed to have been promoted
S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
(2nd LD) S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
Top 10 Korean news of 2021
(Yearender) Presidential race kicks off but winner remains elusive
(LEAD) S. Korea aims to submit application to join CPTPP during Moon presidency: finance minister
U.S. seeks step-by-step approach to denuclearization of N. Korea: Sullivan
(5th LD) N. Korean leader Kim attends memorial event for his late father: state media
(2nd LD) S. Korea expected to announce tightened anti-virus curbs Thursday
2 men sentenced to 30 yrs in prison for abusing high school alumnus to death
Another man involved in development scandal found dead
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases spike to over 7,000, critical cases at fresh high
Man gets 30-year sentence for raping, killing 20-month-old baby
(Yonhap Interview) KBO club's director of pitching comes armed with technical knowledge, communication skills