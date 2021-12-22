KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
POONGSAN 31,100 UP 600
KBFinancialGroup 57,100 DN 100
Hansae 21,650 UP 400
Youngone Corp 43,950 UP 300
CSWIND 63,200 UP 600
GKL 12,800 UP 350
KOLON IND 72,600 UP 100
HanmiPharm 278,000 DN 3,000
Meritz Financial 39,100 UP 1,200
BNK Financial Group 8,790 DN 50
emart 151,000 DN 2,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY398 50 UP150
KOLMAR KOREA 40,550 UP 50
PIAM 52,500 UP 1,200
HANJINKAL 62,700 0
DoubleUGames 57,100 UP 700
CUCKOO 19,000 DN 50
COSMAX 89,200 UP 4,000
MANDO 57,900 UP 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 901,000 DN 28,000
Doosan Bobcat 39,300 UP 350
H.S.ENTERPRISE 16,600 UP 650
Netmarble 120,000 UP 500
KRAFTON 470,500 UP 4,000
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S57300 DN300
ORION 106,000 DN 3,500
HANWHA SYSTEMS 15,500 UP 150
BGF Retail 146,000 DN 1,000
SKCHEM 151,500 DN 6,000
HDC-OP 23,000 DN 50
HYOSUNG TNC 531,000 DN 9,000
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 630,000 DN 8,000
SKBS 246,000 DN 7,000
WooriFinancialGroup 13,450 0
KakaoBank 60,900 DN 500
HYBE 341,000 UP 4,000
SK ie technology 156,500 DN 5,500
DL E&C 124,000 UP 500
kakaopay 167,500 DN 3,500
SKSQUARE 65,700 UP 4,800
(END)
-
