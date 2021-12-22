Late climber Kim Hong-bin inducted into S. Korean Sports Hall of Fame
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- The late South Korean mountaineer Kim Hong-bin was inducted into the country's Sports Hall of Fame on Wednesday, five months after he went missing following a record-setting climb of an eight-thousander in the Himalayas.
The Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC) posthumously honored Kim as its "Sports Hero" for 2021 in a ceremony held at Olympic Park in Seoul.
The KSOC had given him the annual honor on Dec. 8, based on online poll results and its own assessment of the candidates' careers.
Kim edged out three candidates: four-time Olympic archery gold medalist Kim Soo-nyung, the Vietnamese men's national football head coach Park Hang-seo and the late South Korean men's football star Yoo Sang-chul.
Kim Hong-bin, who had lost all of his fingers to frostbite three decades ago, reached the top of the 8,047-meter-high Broad Peak located in the Karakoram Range on the Pakistani-Chinese border in July. He became the first disabled person to scale all 14 of the world's highest mountains, collectively called eight-thousanders.
But Kim, then 56, went missing at a location about 7,900 meters above sea level during his descent. Rescuers halted their weeklong search for Kim at the request of his family.
At his funeral in August, Kim was posthumously awarded the Cheongryong Medal, the highest Order of Sport Merit.
The KSOC opened its Hall of Fame in 2011 and has so far inducted 14 athletes and administrators. Hall of Famers include 1936 Olympic marathon gold medalist Sohn Kee-chung, the 2010 Olympic figure skating champion Kim Yu-na and football legend Cha Bum-kun.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
Ex-BTOB member released after his prison term on drug conviction commuted
-
Kim Yo-jong, sister of N. Korean leader, believed to have been promoted
-
S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
Top 10 Korean news of 2021
-
(Yearender) Presidential race kicks off but winner remains elusive
-
(LEAD) S. Korea aims to submit application to join CPTPP during Moon presidency: finance minister
-
U.S. seeks step-by-step approach to denuclearization of N. Korea: Sullivan
-
(5th LD) N. Korean leader Kim attends memorial event for his late father: state media
-
(2nd LD) S. Korea expected to announce tightened anti-virus curbs Thursday
-
2 men sentenced to 30 yrs in prison for abusing high school alumnus to death
-
Another man involved in development scandal found dead
-
(LEAD) New COVID-19 cases spike to over 7,000, critical cases at fresh high
-
Man gets 30-year sentence for raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
(Yonhap Interview) KBO club's director of pitching comes armed with technical knowledge, communication skills