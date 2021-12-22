Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Taihan Electric Wire to raise 500.5 bln won via stock offering

All News 17:43 December 22, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- Taihan Electric Wire Co.on Wednesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 500.5 billion won(US$419.9 million). The proceeds from the stock sale will be used mainly to pay off its debts.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 388 million common shares at a price of 1,290 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the firm’s shareholders.
(END)

Keywords
#TAIHAN ELECTRIC WIRE CO.,LTD
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!