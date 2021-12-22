Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Ilya to raise 978 mln won via stock sale

All News 17:52 December 22, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 22 (Yonhap) -- Ilya Co.on Wednesday announced that it will sell stocks to raise 978 million won (US$820,469). The proceeds from the stock offering will be used primarily to finance its operations.

According to a regulatory filing, the company will issue 1.63 million common shares at a price of 978,000,000 won per share. The stocks will be sold to the investors that the firm designated.
