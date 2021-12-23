Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Dec. 23.
Korean-language dailies
-- More hospital beds, medical staff secured to fight COVID-19 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Property holding taxes to be hiked again (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't remains firm over heavy taxation on multiple home owners (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't, ruling party differ on adjusting property holding taxes (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't to secure 25,000 hospital beds for critically ill patients (Segye Times)
-- State-assessed property prices to jump over 10 percent next year (Chosun Ilbo)
-- CIO under fire for illegal surveillance of lawmakers, others (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't to secure more hospital beds and staff for up to 10,000 new virus cases (Hankyoreh)
-- More medical workers needed to deal with surging virus cases (Hankook Ilbo)
-- State-assessed prices of land log 10 percent rise for 2nd year (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- SK hynix gets China's approval for Intel NAND biz takeover (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Second Seongnam official dies (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Bristling over virus restrictions, small businesses stage protest (Korea Herald)
-- Korean conglomerate leadership becoming younger, and more agile (Korea Times)
(END)
