Korean-language dailies

-- More hospital beds, medical staff secured to fight COVID-19 (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Property holding taxes to be hiked again (Kookmin Daily)

-- Gov't remains firm over heavy taxation on multiple home owners (Donga Ilbo)

-- Gov't, ruling party differ on adjusting property holding taxes (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Gov't to secure 25,000 hospital beds for critically ill patients (Segye Times)

-- State-assessed property prices to jump over 10 percent next year (Chosun Ilbo)

-- CIO under fire for illegal surveillance of lawmakers, others (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Gov't to secure more hospital beds and staff for up to 10,000 new virus cases (Hankyoreh)

-- More medical workers needed to deal with surging virus cases (Hankook Ilbo)

-- State-assessed prices of land log 10 percent rise for 2nd year (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- SK hynix gets China's approval for Intel NAND biz takeover (Korea Economic Daily)

