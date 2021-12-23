Today in Korean history
Dec. 24
1915 -- The colonial government of Japan in Korea issues a special order requiring Korean students to sing the Japanese national anthem at schools.
1949 -- More than 80 residents in Mungyeong, North Gyeongsang Province, are killed. The government first blamed the massacre on communist guerillas, but it was found out later that the South Korean Army was responsible for the tragedy. Those killed were suspected to be communist supporters or collaborators.
1958 -- The National Assembly rams through a proposal aimed at extending President Rhee Syng-man's term in office.
1970 -- The National Assembly passes a special act that allows trade with "non-hostile" communist states.
1983 -- The government finalizes a plan to reduce the number of shipping companies in South Korea to 20 through mergers and consolidations.
1991 -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-il is appointed to concurrently serve as the supreme commander of the Korean People's Army.
2002 -- Jeju Island opens the country's first duty-free store available to domestic travelers.
2003 -- South Korea and Japan agree on a fishing quota for 2004 in each other's exclusive economic zones during their sixth fisheries talks.
2012 -- South Korean troops return home after completing their 34-monthlong disaster reconstruction missions in earthquake-hit Haiti as part of U.N. peacekeeping operations.
2019 -- South Korea decides to permanently shut down the Wolsong-1 nuclear reactor in line with a new energy policy centering on promoting sustainable energy sources and reducing dependence on nuclear and fossil fuels.
