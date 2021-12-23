Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

December 23, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 07/-2 Cloudy 30

Incheon 06/-2 Cloudy 30

Suwon 08/-3 Sunny 20

Cheongju 08/-2 Cloudy 20

Daejeon 10/-3 Cloudy 20

Chuncheon 07/-4 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 11/03 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 10/-2 Cloudy 20

Gwangju 12/-1 Cloudy 20

Jeju 16/06 Sunny 0

Daegu 10/-1 Cloudy 20

Busan 14/05 Cloudy 10

