Volleyball news, good and bad, prominent in annual rankings of S. Korean sports stories

Shim, suspected of pushing off a teammate, Choi Min-jeong, during the women's 1,000m final at PyeongChang 2018, was let off the hook on those charges. However, Shim still got a two-month ban Tuesday for denigrating the rest of the 2018 Olympic team. The decision will rule her out of Beijing unless she can get it reduced via a court injunction or an appeal with the Korea Sport & Olympic Committee.

