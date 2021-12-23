Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Military reports 26 more COVID-19 cases

All News 10:18 December 23, 2021

SEOUL, Dec. 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military on Thursday reported 26 additional COVID-19 cases, including 23 breakthrough infections, raising the total caseload among its personnel to 3,027.

Of the new cases, 12 are from the Army, six from the Air Force, five from units under the direct control of the defense ministry, one from the Navy, and one from the Marine Corps, the ministry said.

Currently, 289 military personnel are under treatment. Of the total military caseload, 1,243 are breakthrough cases.

A soldier gets a booster shot at an inoculation center in Yongin, 49 kilometers south of Seoul, in this photo released by the Ministry of National Defense on Dec. 13, 2021. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

