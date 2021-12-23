(Copyright)
All information carried by the Yonhap News Agency, including articles, photographs, graphics, audio and video images, and illustrations (collectively, the content) is owned by the Yonhap News Agency.
The use of the content for any other purposes other than personal and noncommercial use is expressly prohibited without the written consent of the Yonhap News Agency.
Any violation can be subject to a compensation claim or civil and criminal lawsuits.
Requests to use the content for any purpose besides the ones mentioned above should be directed in advance to Yonhap's Information Business Department at 82-2-398-3557 or 82-2-398-3552.
(END)
-
U.S. seeks step-by-step approach to denuclearization of N. Korea: Sullivan
-
(5th LD) N. Korean leader Kim attends memorial event for his late father: state media
-
(LEAD) Income gap narrows in 2020 on emergency cash handouts
-
(3rd LD) S. Korea to reduce private gathering size to 4, restore 9 p.m. business curfew: PM
-
(LEAD) N. Korea in commemorative mood ahead of 10th anniv. of ex-leader's passing
-
Man gets 30-year sentence for raping, killing 20-month-old baby
-
2 men sentenced to 30 yrs in prison for abusing high school alumnus to death
-
(2nd LD) New COVID-19 cases spike to over 7,000, critical cases at fresh high
-
S. Korea's cancellation of invitation of Taiwan minister in line with diplomatic principles: Cheong Wa Dae
-
(4th LD) New COVID-19 case spike to over 7,000, critical cases at fresh high